Modesto Nuts Release 2020 Community Impact Report

The Modesto Nuts organization has officially released their 2020 Community Impact Report. The report covers the 2020 fiscal year and discloses the Nuts contributions of community related programs. Although 2020 impacted the way the Nuts could donate, the pandemic did not stop the Nuts from working with the community.

These programs focus on education, health, charitable services and much more.

"We understand how tough the COVID-19 Pandemic has been for Stanislaus County. Our hearts go out to all those families that have been affected both economically and through the loss of loved ones." said Zach Brockman, General Manager of the Modesto Nuts. "Moving forward, our goal is to continue to give back to our community and provide a safe environment for all residents to heal in the coming years."

As the pandemic hit during the "baseball hiring season", the Modesto Nuts reacted quickly to ensuring work for all game day staff. The Nuts reached out to 20-year partner, The Save Mart Companies for help. The Save Mart Companies offered employment opportunities to current Modesto Nuts game day staff members at the local stores.

From there the Nuts continued to make an impact with the "Cashew Later Charity 5K".

An event to celebrate what would have been the Nuts Opening Day. The Modesto Nuts partnered with Brenda Athletic Clubs and Love Our Neighbors. Registration was free with 100% donations going back to Love Our Neighbors, which is a one stop shop to give back to the community or register as a volunteer.

The Modesto Nuts Reading Program ceased due to the pandemic, but before the community had to shut down, 20 schools and over 8,000 students completed the program. The Reading Program motivated children to reach their reading goals by offering performance-based incentives. The pandemic didn't stop the Modesto Nuts from being able to impact students on the importance of reading. The Nuts had the opportunity to join several classrooms for "Live Virtual Story Telling", where a Nuts Front Office Staff member and a mascot were able to read a book about their journey through the pandemic. Focusing on the importance of reading and mental health. To reach more about the Modesto Nuts 2020 Community Impact Report, head to modestonuts.com.

