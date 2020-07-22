Modesto Nuts Partner with Crystal Creamery & Sutter Health to Recognize Frontline Workers

MODESTO, CA - The Modesto Nuts are proud to partner with Crystal Creamery and Sutter Health to recognize local Frontline workers as part of the 2020 "Hometown Heroes" promotion. During this pandemic, countless local heroes have risked their own well-being for the betterment of their community. These heroes will be recognized with a weekly campaign on social media highlighting all their extraordinary accomplishments.

Previous to the pandemic, the Modesto Nuts have executed the "Hometown Heroes" promotion annually in August. "It's truly awesome to be able to continue this great promotion, even if baseball isn't being played. We're honored to have Crystal Creamery & Sutter Health assist with this effort." said Zach Brockman, Modesto Nuts General Manager.

In addition to the recognition that these heroes will receive on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter the Modesto Nuts will be inviting all of them back to see a ballgame (as soon as circumstances allow). Each hero will receive 4 tickets to a future game and be invited to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game start.

If anyone would like to nominate a Hometown Hero*, head over to ModestoNuts.com/HometownHeroes. Anyone making a nomination will be asked to submit nominee contact information, a brief bio & photo. The Nuts look forward to learning more about local residents that have stepped up while the world was in crisis.

*For 2020/2021, Hometown Heroes to be categorized as medical personnel, grocery store workers, truck drivers, and delivery drivers.

