Modesto Nuts Offices Closed

March 17, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA - The health, safety, and well-being of our fans, players and staff is always our top priority. With that in mind, the Modesto Nuts offices located at John Thurman Field will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, March 17th 2020.

Our staff will be available via email (see full list below), or through fun@modestonuts.com.

Don't hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns;

o Director of Marketing (Veronica Hernandez) veronica@modestonuts.com

o Director of Ticket Sales (Chris Fleischmann) chris@modestonuts.com

o Director of Food and Beverage (Robert Provencio) robert@modesotnuts.com

o Ticket Sales Manager (Steven Webster) steven@modestonuts.com

o Community Relations Manager (Amber Lingley) amber@modestonuts.com

o Operations Manager (Steven Davis) sdavis@modestonuts.com

o Office Manager/ Merchandise Manager (Kate Mendoza) kate@modestonuts.com

o Head Groundskeeper (Alan Jones) alan@modestonuts.com

o Account Executive (Dylan Queary) dylan@modesotnuts.com

o Group Sales Account Executive (CJ Dodd) cdodd@modestonuts.com

Once the circumstances allow, our hope is to re-open our offices and to have a safe & fun 2020 season at John Thurman Field. Go Nuts!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 17, 2020

Modesto Nuts Offices Closed - Modesto Nuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.