Modesto Nuts Announce Partnership with the Save Mart Companies to Offer Employment Opportunities to Game Day Staff

March 25, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA - Last week Minor League Baseball announced, in a release, that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed. Each season, a crew of amazing individuals come to work at John Thurman Field staffing all areas of our ballpark including but not limited to; Concessions, Parking, Ticketing,

MODESTO, CA - Last week Minor League Baseball announced, in a release, that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed. Each season, a crew of amazing individuals come to work at John Thurman Field staffing all areas of our ballpark including but not limited to; Concessions, Parking, Ticketing, Games Area, Ushering, Production, Merchandise & Batboy. The Modesto Nuts would not be able to host the consistent, affordable, family-friendly entertainment without the wonderful game day staff.

With the COVID-19 epidemic currently sweeping our nation the Modesto Nuts reached out to 20-year partner, The Save Mart Companies for help. "Our game day staff looks forward to and depends on the supplemental income during the baseball season. It is our obligation to do everything we can to assist our team members in these tough times." said Zach Brockman, Modesto Nuts General Manager.

The grocery industry is currently in dire need of employment assistance to keep up with the rising demand of consumers. "We care deeply about our employees and this community as a whole. In times like these we need to find ways to help each other. Joining forces with a company like Save Mart that shares all the same values was an easy decision," Zach Brockman continued.

The Save Mart Companies will offer temporary employment opportunities to current Modesto Nuts game day staff members at local Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores. Click here for more information on employment opportunities with The Save Mart Companies.

We recognize the fear that comes with the current state of our world, and with the help of The Save Mart Companies, we want to bring some peace of mind to the lives of our staff and fill a need for one of our longest tenured partners. Stay healthy and safe, we're in this together!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 25, 2020

Modesto Nuts Announce Partnership with the Save Mart Companies to Offer Employment Opportunities to Game Day Staff - Modesto Nuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.