Modesto Holds off Giants, 5-4

The Giants' comeback effort Saturday evening fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Modesto Nuts at Excite Ballpark. Modesto built a four-run advantage and then held off San Jose late to secure their third straight win in the series. Jairo Pomares homered as part of a three-hit night at the plate to lead the Giants (55-34) offensively in defeat.

The Nuts used a pair of home runs off of San Jose starter Wil Jensen to take an early lead on Saturday. Trent Tingelstad smacked a solo homer leading off the top of the second for Modesto. Then in the third inning with a runner at third base and two outs, Robert Perez launched a home run to deep left center for a 3-0 Nuts advantage.

The Giants looked to answer in the bottom of the third as Rodolfo Bone led off with a single before Jimmy Glowenke's one-out double to deep right center put runners on second and third. However, Luis Toribio lined out softly to third base and Bone was doubled off on the play to abruptly end the inning.

San Jose did breakthrough in the bottom of the fourth as Luis Matos led off with a ringing double to deep left center before Pomares reached on an infield single. Harrison Freed's fielder's choice groundout with Pomares forced out at second then brought home Matos to bring the Giants to within 3-1.

After Jensen finished his outing with back-to-back scoreless innings, Wilkelma Castillo entered from the San Jose bullpen to begin the top of the sixth. Castillo though struggled mightily with his control issuing four walks in the sixth inning as the Nuts scored twice. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with two outs for Modesto. Castillo then issued a five-pitch walk to Cesar Izturis Jr. to force home the first run of the inning. Noelvi Marte was up next and he walked on a full-count pitch as another run came home to make it 5-1.

Pomares brought the Giants to 5-2 when he crushed a mammoth solo home run to right center with one out in the bottom of the sixth. The 423-foot round-tripper was Pomares' 14th home run of the season.

The rally continued as Freed singled before Yorlis Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. Abdiel Layer then hit a high chopper that glanced off the outstretched glove of third baseman Brett Rodriguez and into shallow left. The single brought home Freed to make it a 5-3 game. Bone was up next and he was plunked to load the bases as the potential tying run moved into scoring position. Unfortunately, San Jose was unable to add anything further in the inning as Carter Williams followed by grounding into a 3-2-3 inning-ending double play.

The Giants continued to inch closer with a single tally in the bottom of the seventh. Consecutive walks to Glowenke and Toribio started the inning. Matos' fly out to right then advanced Glowenke to third. Pomares followed with a sacrifice fly to center as Glowenke easily scored to trim the Modesto lead to 5-4.

San Jose, however, would not muster a hit over the final two innings against Nuts reliever Brayan Perez. Perez breezed through a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth. In the ninth, Glowenke worked a full-count walk with one out. Toribio was up next and he struck out for the second out although a passed ball on the strike three pitch allowed Glowenke to take second. The potential tying run though was ultimately stranded as Matos flied out to center to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Series Update

The Giants won the first two games of the series this week before three straight Modesto victories. The Nuts have scored 24 runs during their three-game winning streak. The three-game skid matches San Jose's longest losing streak of the season.

Pomares' Perfect Night

Jairo Pomares finished 3-for-3 at the plate on Saturday with two singles, a home run, a sacrifice fly and two RBI's. He's now batting .371 in 50 games with San Jose this season.

At The Plate

Rodolfo Bone (2-for-3, 2B) also had a multi-hit game for the Giants. Luis Matos' double was his team-leading 25th of the season. Jimmy Glowenke also hit his 21st double of the year. Both players rank among the league leaders in doubles (Matos 2nd, Glowenke 7th).

Inside The Box Score

Both teams finished the game with nine hits. San Jose was 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and hit into three inning-ending double plays. Nuts starter Sam Carlson (4-3) earned the win after tossing six innings with three runs (all earned) allowed. Brayan Perez finished the game with two hitless innings for his first save of the year. Giants pitching issued nine walks. Wil Jensen (5-3) was charged with three runs (all earned) in five innings to take the loss. He walked two and struck out five.

On Deck

The Giants will look to split the six-game set with Modesto when the teams conclude their series on Sunday evening. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is at 5:00 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

