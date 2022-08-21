Modesto Edges Rancho on Saturday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts got a ninth-inning home run from Harry Ford to take the lead for good, as the Quakes dropped a 6-5 decision on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Saturday's game went back-and-forth, as Rancho rallied from a three-run deficit, only to fall for the third time in five games, as they now need a win on Sunday to salvage a split of the series.

Ford homered off Christian Suarez (3-6) to open the ninth, putting Modesto up by a run, just moments after Rancho had tied the game in the last of the eighth.

Trailing 6-4 in the last of the ninth, Rancho made some noise, as Griffin Lockwood-Powell homered (5) to make it a one-run game at 6-5. Kyle Froemke, who had two hits and an RBI on the night, followed with a single to right, bringing the winning run to the plate. The Quakes couldn't produce any additional magic against Modesto reliever Stefan Raeth though, as Yeiner Fernandez grounded to third base to end the game, leaving the tying run at third base.

Quakes' starter Chris Campos made his Rancho debut on Saturday and allowed one run over 1.1 innings.

Orlando Ortiz pitched well in relief, as he allowed just two runs on three hits over 4.2 innings, striking out eight hitters.

Modesto reliever Raul Alcantara (1-3) was credited with the win, while Raeth earned his first save.

Thanks to Inland Empire's loss on Saturday, the Quakes (23-24, 59-54) remain four back of the 66ers with 19 to play in the regular season. On Sunday, the Quakes and Nuts complete the home stand, with Rancho going with lefty Benony Robles (5-2), as he takes on Modesto left-hander Jake Miednik (0-1) at 5pm.

Sunday's finale is Millennium Systems Team Photo Giveaway Day, as 1,500 fans will take home a 2022 Quakes Team Photo. Kids will also Run the Bases after the game as part of the fun. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

