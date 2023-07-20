MM Roster Transaction: RHP Juan Mendez Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List

The Minnesota Twins announced the following roster transaction:

RHP Juan Mendez reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

The Mighty Mussels' roster now sits at 30 active players, equal to the FSL maximum.

