@mls vs. @ligabbvamx
Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2025
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Clinching & Elimination Scenarios Matchday 30 (Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24) - MLS
- Sounders FC Hosts Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Tonight at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C. - San Diego FC
- Start Time for LAFC Road Match against San Jose Changed - Los Angeles FC
- Earthquakes' September 13 Prime Time Kickoff vs. LAFC Moved to 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C. - San Diego FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from New York Red Bulls - Toronto FC
- Notebook: Kévin Denkey Scores in Return to Starting XI and FC Cincinnati Relish Playoff Environment as Critical Games Loom - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Back Three - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Tonight, Wednesday, August 20 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Transfer Midfielder Deybi Flores to Al-Najma SC of the Saudi Pro League - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Trades Joel Waterman to Chicago Fire FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Transfers Defender Adilson Malanda to Middlesbrough Football Club; CLTFC to Retain Player on Loan Through 2025 Season - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Tonight at Lumen Field
- Third Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families Serves Nearly 300 Students
- Sounders FC Falls, 1-0, on the Road to Minnesota United
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field
- Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation to Host Third Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families on Thursday at Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse