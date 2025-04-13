MLS NEXT GA CUP: U18 GROUP STAGE : DAY 2 - Seattle Sounders FC vs Daejeon Hana Citizen

April 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history. This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top teams, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20. The future of the global game is here - and it all unfolds live on @mls @MLSNext

13-Apr 10:00 AM Real Salt Lake vs Club América 13-Apr 12:00 PM Los Angeles Football Club vs Ulsan HD FC 13-Apr 2:30 PM Seattle Sounders FC vs Daejeon Hana Citizen 13-Apr 4:30 PM Inter Miami CF vs Club Bolívar

Follow us on Twitter: / mls / mlsnext Follow us on Instagram: / mls / mlsnext

Major League Soccer y MLS NEXT presentan la Copa Generación adidas 2025, la edición más grande y competitiva en la historia del torneo. Esta competencia juvenil internacional reúne a 80 de los mejores equipos del mundo, representando a 14 países en cuatro continentes. Nombres globales como FC Bayern, Inter de Milán y Palmeiras se enfrentan a las mejores academias de la MLS, todos luchando por la gloria en IMG Academy en Bradenton, Florida, del 12 al 20 de abril. El futuro del fútbol mundial está aquí y se puede ver atraves de @mls @MLSNext

13 de abril, 10:00 a. m. Real Salt Lake vs Club América 13 de abril, 12:00 p. m. Los Angeles Football Club vs Ulsan HD FC 13 de abril, 2:30 p. m. Seattle Sounders FC vs Daejeon Hana Citizen 13 de abril, 4:30 p. m. Inter Miami CF vs Club Bolívar

Síguenos en Twitter: /mls/mlsnext Síguenos en Instagram: /mls/mlsnext

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.