MLS NEXT GA CUP: U16 GROUP STAGE : DAY 2 - Real Salt Lake vs Club América
April 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history. This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top teams, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20. The future of the global game is here - and it all unfolds live on @mls @MLSNext
13-Apr 10:00 AM Group Stage Real Salt Lake vs Club América 13-Apr 12:00 PM Group Stage Los Angeles Football Club vs Ulsan HD FC 13-Apr 2:30 PM Group Stage Seattle Sounders FC vs Daejeon Hana Citizen 13-Apr 4:30 PM Group Stage Inter Miami CF vs Club Bolívar
Follow us on Twitter: / mls / mlsnext Follow us on Instagram: / mls / mlsnext
Major League Soccer y MLS NEXT presentan la Copa Generación adidas 2025, la edición más grande y competitiva en la historia del torneo. Esta competencia juvenil internacional reúne a 80 de los mejores equipos del mundo, representando a 14 países en cuatro continentes. Nombres globales como FC Bayern, Inter de Milán y Palmeiras se enfrentan a las mejores academias de la MLS, todos luchando por la gloria en IMG Academy en Bradenton, Florida, del 12 al 20 de abril. El futuro del fútbol mundial está aquí y se puede ver atraves de @mls @MLSNext
13-abr 10:00 AM Fase de Grupos Real Salt Lake vs Club América 13-abr 12:00 PM Fase de Grupos Los Angeles Football Club vs Ulsan HD FC 13-abr 2:30 PM Fase de Grupos Seattle Sounders FC vs Daejeon Hana Citizen 13-abr 4:30 PM Fase de Grupos Inter Miami CF vs Club Bolívar
Síguenos en Twitter: /mls/mlsnext Síguenos en Instagram: /mls/mlsnext
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Earn 1-0 Road Victory Despite Not Playing Their Best, Continuing to Make the Most of a Challenging Situation - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Forwards Mykhi Joyner and Brendan McSorley on Short-Term Agreements - St. Louis City SC
- Ten-Man LA Galaxy Battle Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Second Half Goals Lead LAFC to 2-1 Win Over San Jose - Los Angeles FC
- San Jose's Stoppage-Time Comeback Falls Just Short; Quakes Now Travel Home to Face Sporting Kansas City Next Saturday Night - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 1-1 Road Draw Versus LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Suffers Second-Ever Loss in 3-2 Defeat Against Colorado Rapids - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Road Win Over FC Dallas on Saturday Night at Toyota Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.