MLS NEXT: GA CUP: QUARTERFINALS - Orlando City SC vs Real Salt Lake

Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history. This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top teams, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20. The future of the global game is here - and it all unfolds live on @mls @MLSNext 17-Apr 10:00 AM Quarterfinals - PSV Eindhoven vs. Columbus Crew 17-Apr 12:00 PM Quarterfinals - Charlotte FC vs. Real Salt Lake 17-Apr 2:30 PM Quarterfinals - Chicago Fire FC vs Colorado Rapids 17-Apr 4:45PM Quarterfinals - Orlando City SC vs Real Salt Lake

Major League Soccer y MLS NEXT presentan la Copa Generación adidas 2025, la edición más grande y competitiva en la historia del torneo. Esta competencia juvenil internacional reúne a 80 de los mejores equipos del mundo, representando a 14 países en cuatro continentes. Nombres globales como FC Bayern, Inter de Milán y Palmeiras se enfrentan a las mejores academias de la MLS, todos luchando por la gloria en IMG Academy en Bradenton, Florida, del 12 al 20 de abril. El futuro del fútbol mundial está aquí y se puede ver atraves de @mls @MLSNext

17-abr 10:00 AM Cuartos de final - PSV Eindhoven vs. Columbus Crew 17-abr 12:00 PM Cuartos de final - Charlotte FC vs. Real Salt Lake 17-abr 2:30 PM Cuartos de final - Chicago Fire FC vs Colorado Rapids 17-abr 4:45 PM Cuartos de final - Orlando City SC vs Real Salt Lake

