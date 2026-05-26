MLS NEXT Cup: U19 St. Louis CITY SC vs Austin FC: May 25, 2026
Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.
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