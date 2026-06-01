MLS NEXT Cup U19 Homegrown Final: St. Louis CITY SC vs Columbus Crew: May 31, 2026
Published on May 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2026
- Real Salt Lake's Juan Manuel Sanabria Named to Uruguay World Cup Squad - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting City U-17's Crowned Champions at MLS NEXT Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution D Peyton Miller and M Brooklyn Raines Called up to United States Under-21 National Team - New England Revolution
- Justin Reynolds to Join U.S. Under-21 Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
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