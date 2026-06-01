MLS NEXT Cup U19 Homegrown Final: St. Louis CITY SC vs Columbus Crew: May 31, 2026

Published on May 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC YouTube Video







The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.