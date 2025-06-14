MLS NEXT CUP: U16 NEFC vs Chicago Fire FC
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present 2025 MLS NEXT Cup- the culminating event of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season. After a 10-month season, championships are on the line as 32 of the top youth teams in each of the four age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) fight for a title from June 14-22 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The future of the global game is here- and it all unfolds live on @mls @MLSNext
Major League Soccer y MLS NEXT presentan 2025 MLS NEXT Cup - el evento final de la temporada 2024-25 de MLS NEXT. Después de 10 meses de torneo, el campeonato cuenta con los 32 mejores equipos de cada categoría (U15, U16, U17, U19) del 14 al 22 de junio en el Richard Siegel Soccer Complex, en Murfreesboro, Tenn. El futuro del futbol mundial ya está aquí, y en vivo en @mls @MLSNext
Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2025
