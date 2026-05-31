MLS NEXT Cup U16 Homegrown Final: Barca Residency Academy vs Total Futbol Academy: May 30, 2026
Published on May 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2026
- Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream Named Captain of United States Men's National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Charlotte FC
- Herman Johansson Named to Sweden's National Team World Cup Roster - FC Dallas
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