MLS NEXT Cup: U15 City SC San Diego vs IFA of New England vs: May 28, 2026
Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Earns U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Call-Up - San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Soccer Celebration Powered by Lenovo Announces Waterfront Live Viewings and Fan Experiences for FIFA World Cup 2026© - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution Homegrown Products Called into U.S. Youth National Teams - New England Revolution
- Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- The Global Game Arrives this Summer - San Diego FC
- Harbor Miller and Ruben Ramos Jr. Called up to USMNT U-19 Camp in Atlanta - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF U-19 Currently Participating in 2026 Copa Tru Mitad Del Mundo in Ecuador - Inter Miami CF
- Or Blorian Named to Israel Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Atlanta United Announces Soccer Celebration Plans - Atlanta United FC
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