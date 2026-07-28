MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate: July 27, 2026
Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Tune in live to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, as 44 of the best young talents from across North America face off in an East vs. West showdown. Streaming Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern from Matthews Soccer Field inside the Mecklenburg County Regional Sportsplex; home of Crown Legacy FC - only on the MLS YouTube channel.
Plus, join us in Charlotte to watch the game live- admission is free and open to the public. Don't miss your chance to see the next generation of stars take center stage MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026
- Minnesota United Loans out Winger Kenyel Michel to Ld Alajuelense - Minnesota United FC
- LIGA MX Announces Final All-Star Roster and Participants for All-Star Skills Challenge - MLS
- LA Galaxy Loan Academy Product Dylan Vanney to Spanish Side Real Betis - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces All Eligible Candidates for 2027 Election - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Dallas Acquires Midfielder Clay Holstad on Loan from USL Championship Side Rhode Island FC - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Set to Face Cruz Azul in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on September 16 - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul to Battle for Continental Bragging Rights in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on September 16 in Miami - MLS
- Nashville SC Acquires Senegalese Defensive Midfielder Famara Camara - Nashville SC
- Major League Soccer Announces Special Guests and Competition Updates for the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - MLS
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