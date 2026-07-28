MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate: July 27, 2026

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Tune in live to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, as 44 of the best young talents from across North America face off in an East vs. West showdown. Streaming Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern from Matthews Soccer Field inside the Mecklenburg County Regional Sportsplex; home of Crown Legacy FC - only on the MLS YouTube channel.

Plus, join us in Charlotte to watch the game live- admission is free and open to the public. Don't miss your chance to see the next generation of stars take center stage MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate







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