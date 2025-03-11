@mls Making Moves!
March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from March 11, 2025
- Sounders FC Faces Cruz Azul Tonight in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Action - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Signs Defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2 - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Tigres UANL with Opportunity to Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Upcoming Concacaf Nations League Matches - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte Called-Up to United States Men's National Team - Columbus Crew SC
- This Is How Telasco Segovia Experienced his First Goal with the Club: 'It Was an Incredible Moment' - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League Finals - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign U.S. National Team Midfielder Duane Holmes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna Among 23 Called for Upcoming U.S. Men's National Team Roster - Real Salt Lake
