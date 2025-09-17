MLS History Made!: Müller, Toklomati, Rossi & Bouanga Each Score Hat Tricks in a Single Night
Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Thomas Müller, Idan Toklomati, Diego Rossi & Denis Bouanga each score a hat trick on Matchday 33 setting an MLS record for most hat tricks in a single matchday. Tomas Müller scored an extra special hat trick, being on his 36th birthday!
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2025
- Will Reilly to be Re-Evaluated in Three-To-Four Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF and Baptist Health Teaming up for Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, September 20 - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Secure Their Playoff Spot, Confidence vs Motivation, and How the International Break Helped Form Connections to Build On - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers | FC Cincinnati at LA Galaxy - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Academy to Host Free Open Tryouts in Chula Vista on Friday, October 3 - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy and Ryoko Rain Launch Special 2025 Capsule Collection During September 20 Match - LA Galaxy
- Availability Report | Trio Miss Columbus Game - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Club Tijuana 4-2 in Inaugural Baja Cup at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps Take Down Forge FC, to Host Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Whitecaps FC to Host 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Seattle Falls 3-1 to Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.