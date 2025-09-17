MLS History Made!: Müller, Toklomati, Rossi & Bouanga Each Score Hat Tricks in a Single Night

Thomas Müller, Idan Toklomati, Diego Rossi & Denis Bouanga each score a hat trick on Matchday 33 setting an MLS record for most hat tricks in a single matchday. Tomas Müller scored an extra special hat trick, being on his 36th birthday!







Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2025

