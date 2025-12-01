MLS Cup 2025 Is Set! Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: this Is MLS
Published on December 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan host this week's This is MLS!
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from December 1, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Academy Set to Take Part in 2025 MLS NEXT Fest - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-13s Competed in Newell's Cup Illinois in Rosario, Argentina - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Brings Holiday Cheer to CITY Pavilion with Festive "Wishlist Weekend" Shopping Event Featuring Holiday Toy Drive Presented by Anthem, December 6 & 7 - St. Louis City SC
- Thank You for Investing in What this Club Can Continue to Become: a Letter to Our Supporters from Carl H. Lindner III - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- 'Caps to Face Inter Miami CF in MLS Cup on December 6
- Whitecaps FC Advance to First MLS Cup in Club History
- Whitecaps FC to Host Western Conference Final Viewing Party with Venue Partner BC Place, Presented by Erdinger
- 'Caps advance to first MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Advance to First MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final