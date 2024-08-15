MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the roster construction models that each of the 29 clubs chose for the remainder of the 2024 season. A key component of the roster rule enhancements announced on July 18, clubs will have new flexibility and increased creative control over the allocation of discretionary funds with two different roster construction models, allowing clubs to spend according to their individual roster-building philosophy.

Clubs had until the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on August 14 to declare their model - the Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model. Nineteen clubs selected the Designated Player Model while the remaining 10 teams opted for the U22 Initiative Player Model.

The previously announced Designated Player Model allows clubs up to three Designated Player spots and up to three U22 Initiative slots. The U22 Initiative Player Model provides the option to exchange one Designated Player roster slot for a fourth U22 Initiative roster slot and up to an additional $2 million as General Allocation Money. In 2024, clubs who elected for this model will receive up to $1 million in General Allocation Money due to midseason implementation.

