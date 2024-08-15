MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season
August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the roster construction models that each of the 29 clubs chose for the remainder of the 2024 season. A key component of the roster rule enhancements announced on July 18, clubs will have new flexibility and increased creative control over the allocation of discretionary funds with two different roster construction models, allowing clubs to spend according to their individual roster-building philosophy.
Clubs had until the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on August 14 to declare their model - the Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model. Nineteen clubs selected the Designated Player Model while the remaining 10 teams opted for the U22 Initiative Player Model.
The previously announced Designated Player Model allows clubs up to three Designated Player spots and up to three U22 Initiative slots. The U22 Initiative Player Model provides the option to exchange one Designated Player roster slot for a fourth U22 Initiative roster slot and up to an additional $2 million as General Allocation Money. In 2024, clubs who elected for this model will receive up to $1 million in General Allocation Money due to midseason implementation.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024
- Atlanta United Acquires 2024 International Roster Spot - Atlanta United FC
- LA Galaxy Loan Forward Aaron Bibout to USL Championship Side FC Tulsa - LA Galaxy
- Columbus Crew Sign Malte Amundsen to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Aboubacar Keita - Colorado Rapids
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United and MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC Receives $50,000 GAM for Anthony Markanich to Minnesota United - St. Louis City SC
- Tyler Heaps Is Announced as San Diego FC's First Ever Sporting Director - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Agree to Permanent Transfer of Sanders Ngabo - Philadelphia Union
- Minnesota United Acquires Defender Anthony Markanich from St. Louis City SC - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Pep Biel: An Analysis of Charlotte FC's New Attacking Midfielder - Charlotte FC
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Announce Friendly against Asante Kotoko SC on October 12 - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Marco Reus - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Waives DF Bryan Oviedo - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra as Designated Player - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Host Sixth Annual Local Ford Classic - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire American Forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on Loan from Serie A Club Como 1907 - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Strike Deadline Deal; Welcome Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini, a Striker with Proven MLS Track Record, for Stretch Run - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Add Uruguayan International Felipe Carballo from Gremio on Loan - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season
- Charlotte FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos
- Pep Biel: An Analysis of Charlotte FC's New Attacking Midfielder
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy
- Tim Ream's Approach to Success as he Prepares for MLS Return