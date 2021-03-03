MLB Postpones Start of Triple-A Season, Saints Now Open May 4, First Home Game May 11

ST. PAUL, MN - The start of the 2021 Triple-A season will not be a case of Waiting for Gadot, but it will prove patience is a virtue. The St. Paul Saints will have to wait a little longer before their first season as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate begins. Major League Baseball announced the start of the Triple-A season will be pushed back a month and begin on Tuesday, May 4 instead of Tuesday, April 6.

The 2021 Saints schedule shifts from 142 games to 120 as the schedule begins with the games originally scheduled for May 4 and the remaining schedule staying intact with an end date of Sunday, September 19. The only adjustment for the Saints is the week of the Major League All-Star Game where a three-day break was scheduled for July 12-14. The Saints will now add two home games that week on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 against the Columbus Clippers turning the four-game series into a six-game series. With that addition every series in 2021 is now six games. The Saints, who were scheduled to play 70 home games and 72 road games, will now play an even 60 home and 60 road games.

Instead of opening the season at CHS Field, the Saints now begin with a six-game roadtrip against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) from May 4-9. The Saints first series at CHS Field will be from May 11-16 against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) and the homestand continues with a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) from May 18-23.

CHS Field will now be used as the alternate training site for the Twins, similar to the roll it played for three months in 2020. Players originally scheduled to start the season with the Saints will be a part of the taxi squad at CHS Field.

"While we are eager to begin our first year as the Twins Triple-A Affiliate, we understand and appreciate what Major League Baseball is doing by delaying the start of our season by a month." said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "We look forward to working with the Twins as their alternate training site in April as we prepare to safely host fans when our 2021 season begins in May."

The Saints 2021 schedule can be found at saintsbaseball.com. Season tickets are currently available while group and single-game tickets will be available at a later date.

