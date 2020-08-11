MLB Network to Air Blue Jays Home Opener Live

Get ready Buffalo... you can now watch MLB history at Sahlen Field.

The MLB Network has announced that the Blue Jays 'Home Away From Home Opener' against the Miami Marlins will be the network's alternate game on Tuesday, August 11 and the blackout restrictions for the Buffalo market will be lifted. That means you'll be able to view the first Major League game in Buffalo in 105 years live from your homes throughout Western New York.

The game will air on the MLB Network for cable customers and on MLB Network's alternate channel for Dish and DirecTV customers.

First pitch is set for 6:37 p.m. with Hyun Jin Ryu starting for the Blue Jays. Tune in and see history at Sahlen Field!

