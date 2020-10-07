MLB Names Peter B. Freund to Guide Transition of Licensed Affiliates

October 7, 2020 - Memphis Redbirds News Release





Major League Baseball today announced the hiring of Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work directly with MLB and the owners of its licensed affiliates as Minor League Baseball's offices transition to New York. Freund has ownership of Minor League teams at three levels, including Triple-A (Memphis), Class-A (Charleston, SC) and Short-Season (Williamsport) and is also a partner with the New York Yankees.

In his role, Freund will work with the Office of the Commissioner to help develop the framework for a more cohesive and efficient model for the development of players in all the MLB licensed markets around the country. Starting in the 2021 season, MLB will begin implementing a modern approach to player development that includes significant enhancement to the Minor League experience for fans, teams, players and communities such as renovated facilities, reduced travel burden for teams, and improved daily working conditions for players. As part of this effort, MLB has committed to preserving baseball in every community in which it is currently played and has announced that Minor League players would be receiving salary increases ranging from 38% to 72% for the 2021 season.

Dan Halem, MLB's Deputy Commissioner & Chief Legal Officer, said: "As we look to grow the partnership between Major League Baseball and its licensed affiliates and share our resources, it has always been our intention to have Minor League ownership partner with us in shaping the future of Minor League Baseball. Peter's reputation and experience in the industry make him exceptionally well suited to assist us in transitioning to a Minor League system that will better serve Minor League fans, Minor League players, Minor League owners, and our Major League Clubs."

Freund said: "Minor League Baseball is part of the fabric of so many communities and integral to the development of both players and fans of this great game. This truly is a watershed moment for professional baseball and we have a unique opportunity to find common sense solutions which benefit both Major League Clubs and their Minor League partners."

