MLB.com Unveils Farm System Rankings

MLB.com has officially unveiled its complete farm system rankings for the 2021 season. The Louisville Bats' parent club, the Cincinnati Reds, jumped four spots from this point a year ago, climbing to the 20th-best system in the major leagues as of March 23.

The Reds' system boasts four of MLB.com's top 100 overall prospects in left-hander Nick Lodolo (MLB No. 59), right-hander Hunter Greene (MLB No. 71), outfielder Austin Hendrick (MLB No. 86) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (MLB No. 95). Each of those four players were selected in the first round of their respective MLB draft and the Reds will enter the 2021 campaign with five first-round selections atop their top prospect list (also 3B Jonathan India, who was selected fifth overall and ranks No. 5 in Cincy's system).

Overall, according to MLB.com's rankings, Cincinnati's pipeline is a well-rounded unit. The 30-player prospect pool features 14 pitchers (13 RHP, 1 LHP), seven infielders (3 SS, 2 3B, 1 1B, 1 2B), seven outfielders and two catchers. The pool was built with 21 draft picks, seven international signings and just two trades, and includes nine players who are projected by MLB.com to reach the majors during the 2021 season. The system's overall ranking places the Reds perfectly in the middle of the NL Central Division, ranking ahead of rival clubs Chicago (22nd-best system) and Milwaukee (28th-best system) and behind St. Louis (17th-best system) and Pittsburgh (eighth-best system).

This year's rankings were rounded out with the annual "Best Tools" list, which grades projected talent in a specific area of baseball on a scale of 20-80, with 50 as average, 60 above average and 70-80 well above average. Below are MLB.com's Best Tools rating in the Reds' farm system:

BEST TOOLS:

Hit: 55 -- Jonathan India, Tyler Callihan

Power: 60 -- Austin Hendrick, Rece Hinds

Run: 65 -- Malvin Valdez

Arm: 60 -- Jose Garcia, Tyler Stephenson, Mike Siani, Rece Hinds

Defense: 60 -- Mike Siani

Fastball: 80 -- Hunter Greene, Joe Boyle

Curveball: 55 -- Vladimir Gutierrez, Christian Roa, Case Williams

Slider: 60 -- Ryan Hendrix, Bryce Bonnin

Changeup: 55 -- Nick Lodolo, Christian Roa

Control: 60 -- Nick Lodolo

