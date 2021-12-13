MLB Coach Joins Madison Mallards Staff as Recruiting Consultant

The return of Field Manager Donnie Scott isn't the only step the organization is making in their efforts to continue fielding competitive teams: Ronnie Richardson is joining the Mallards as a Recruiting Consultant, where he will assist Scott to secure player commitments for the Madison Mallards in 2022. He will be tasked with looking for the best available players in college baseball throughout the summer as the Mallards continue to field playoff-caliber teams.

Based in Tampa, Florida, Richardson is currently a coach with the Tampa Bay Rays of the MLB and an assistant coach for the Hillsborough Community College Hawks baseball team. He also has experience as a defensive coach with the Miami Marlins in 2018, and previously a student strength and conditioning assistant with the University of Central Florida. Richardson played for the San Diego Padres organization from 2012-2015.

By joining the Mallards, Richardson is making a return to the Northwoods League. Richardson was an assistant coach and then Field Manager for the Wisconsin Woodchucks from 2017-2020. As an assistant, he worked with recruiting prospective players and coached third base.

"I've always enjoyed playing in Madison because of the electric atmosphere. I am excited to send guys to play at the best place in the Northwoods League," says Richardson. "Not only do the Mallards have the best fans; manager Donnie Scott brings a lot of experience for those guys to learn from. It's the perfect place to play."

The Northwoods League has released their 2022 season schedule, with the Mallards beginning play on May 30, 2022. Check out mallardsbaseball.com for their schedule and more updates for the upcoming season.

