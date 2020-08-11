MLB Breakdown #1: Gonzalez and Kuhl Right the Ship

Through the first two weeks of the 60-game major league season, Pittsburgh has found what it needs from players who were not regularly in the lineup or on the mound last season.

With the big-league club on hiatus to open this week - it was scheduled to play St. Louis, which has been sidelined with positive COVID-19 cases - we took a look at who has stood out for the Pirates in both the batter's box and on the mound.

INF Erik Gonzalez

Within the last week, Erik Gonzalez has emerged as one of Pittsburgh's most reliable bats and has earned himself a place in the everyday lineup. After going 1-for-5 in his first 12 at-bats, the infielder has upped his average from .083 to .333 over Pittsburgh's last two series.

He began his booming offensive stretch when he went 3-for-4 on Aug. 4 at Minnesota. Three days later, his performance was historic: a triple shy of the cycle, Gonzalez collected a career-high four hits and six RBI vs. Detroit.

On Aug. 9, Pittsburgh's last game to date, he went 2-for-4 to bring his August average to .407 (11-for-27).

Now, with third baseman Phillip Evans on the 45-day injured list after suffering a concussion and a fractured jaw after a collision with outfielder Gregory Polanco on Saturday, Gonzalez will likely be needed in the field on a more consistent basis. In need of an infielder with first-base experience, Pittsburgh recalled Jose Osuna as a backup to Josh Bell, leaving Gonzalez and Moran at the hot corner. Gonzalez has also appeared at shortstop.

The hope going into this season from hitting coach Rick Eckstein was that getting Gonzalez frequent at-bats would help boost his production, and it seems to be working. He could have an immediate impact going forward if he continues to appear in the lineup.

RHP Chad Kuhl

After spending half of 2018 and all of 2019 on the injured list with a right forearm strain that required Tommy John surgery, Chad Kuhl made his return to the mound in a designated piggyback appearance with starter - or opener, depending on how you want to look at it - Steven Brault.

Kuhl's season began on July 27, when he pitched 3.2 scoreless innings in relief of Brault. He left his next appearance early after suffering an abrasion to his finger, but came back more than ready to go.

On Aug. 7 the piggyback flipped, and Kuhl made his first start since June 16, 2018. He allowed just one hit - a home run to Detroit's C.J. Cron - over 4.0 innings of work and fanned seven to take the no-decision.

His ERA now sits at 2.00 (2er/9.0ip), the lowest among the seven pitchers who have made a start for the Pirates over 16 games.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff has been a revolving door with injuries. Starting pitcher Mitch Keller went down in his last start with an apparent side injury, and multiple relievers have already been placed on the injured list as well.

The key for this season is keeping Kuhl healthy and limiting his pitches has done the trick so far. If that continues going forward, he is set up to be Pittsburgh's ace.

