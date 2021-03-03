MLB Announces Delay to 2021 Triple-A Season

On Tuesday, March 2, Major League Baseball informed teams that the start of the Triple-A season will be delayed by approximately four weeks for health and safety reasons. As a result, it will be necessary for Major League Clubs to utilize an alternate site arrangement for all Triple-A teams at the beginning of the season.

By delaying the start of the Triple-A season into May, MLB has cited that the likelihood of minor league players' eligibility to receive COVID-19 vaccination will increase before they are assigned to affiliates across the United States. In addition, it is more challenging to implement health, safety and testing protocols at affiliate locations.

The Louisville Bats 2021 season is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 4 at Louisville Slugger Field against the Columbus Clippers.

Additional information will be released to fans when available. Fans seeking information regarding tickets can visit our regularly updated 2021 Ticket FAQ's webpage.

