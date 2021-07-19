MJ Melendez Named Double-A Central Player of the Week for Second Time

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' catcher MJ Melendez was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week honor for his performance the week of July 12th through July 18th. This is the second time in 2021 Melendez has claimed the award, after being named the league's Player of the Week for the week of June 28th through July 4th. It is the fourth time a Naturals player has received a weekly award, after Alec Marsh was recognized as Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 4th through May 9th and Marcelo Martinez won the honor for his performance the week of May 31st through June 6th.

The Miami, Florida native hit .391 (9-for-23) during his award-winning week, leading the league with 20 total bases and a .870 slugging percentage. Melendez tied for the league lead with three home runs and seven runs scored, while his 1.310 OPS ranked second-best. He also drove in six runs and doubled twice, helping the Naturals to three wins over the Arkansas Travelers.

It is the 34th time in franchise history that a Naturals' player has won the Player of the Week award, the last being when Melendez won the award two weeks ago. Melendez is the first position player this year to repeat as the Double-A Central Player of the Week and just the league's second repeat weekly award winner, after Amarillo's Ryan Weiss was honored as the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for the Weeks of May 10th to 16th and May 17th to 23rd.

Jordan Balazovic of the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A, Minnesota Twins) was the Double-A Central's Pitcher of the Week after going 1-0, pitching seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit striking out 11 in Wichita's 9-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers on July 15th.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

