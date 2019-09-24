Mitchell Oil to Sponsor Hat Tricks Hockey

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a partnership with the Norbert E. Mitchell Company. Based out of Danbury, Mitchell has been providing energy products and services for our community for nearly 75 years.

"We are grateful to the Danbury community and are excited to be a part of Hat Tricks hockey," said Don Mitchell. "We look forward to a great season and are 'Ready to Serve' Hat Tricks fans!"

Owned and operated by the Mitchell family since 1945, Mitchell delivers home heating oils, propane, gasoline and other motor fuels to customers in the Connecticut and New York area. They also design and install state-of-the-art heating and cooling systems to maintain comfort for residential and commercial customers in our region.

For more information on Mitchell, visit nemitchell.com.

Coming up for the Hat Tricks...

The Danbury Hat Tricks open their season on home ice against the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday, October 25th at 7.pm. Individual game and season tickets are on sale now at danburyhattricks.com/tickets. For more information, call the main office at 203-794-1704 or email Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

