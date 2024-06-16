Mitchell Finds a Wide Open Dunbar Jr. for the Touchdown I CFL
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Bo levi Mitchell airs it out 60 yards and connects with a wide open Steven Dunbar Jr. to give the Tiger-cats the lead
