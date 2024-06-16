Mitchell Finds a Wide Open Dunbar Jr. for the Touchdown I CFL

June 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo levi Mitchell airs it out 60 yards and connects with a wide open Steven Dunbar Jr. to give the Tiger-cats the lead

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.