Mitchell Connects with White for a 57-Yd TD to Kick off Labour Day: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Following an interception from Leonard, the Ticats waste no time to score their first touchdown of the game, 57-yds to Tim White.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.