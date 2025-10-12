Mitchell and Lawler Connection Stays Hot!: CFL
Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
After an 18-yard gain to Tim White, Bo Levi Mitchell hits Kenny Lawler for a 10-yard touchdown to finish off the drive.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 11, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.