Mitchell Airs out the Game Winner with Calm Cool Precision I CFL

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell delivers the dagger, finishing an incredible performance with the game-winning touchdown pass.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.