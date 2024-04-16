Mitch Stewart Named 2023-2024 SPHL Broadcaster of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. - The SPHL announced on Tuesday, April 16 that Roanoke's Mitch Stewart has been named the 2023-2024 SPHL Broadcaster of the Year. This is the inaugural season of the award and was decided on by a vote of the league's broadcasters.

Stewart is currently the team's Media Manager and Play-By-Play Broadcaster, and is in his third season with the Dawgs. Prior to his professional debut with the Dawgs in October 2021, the Botetourt native attended Penn State earning a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

As the Voice of the Rail Yard Dawgs, Stewart manages the team's play-by-play broadcast and media relations. He also coordinates community appearances and assists in producing social media content.

"I'm truly humbled and honored to be recognized by my peers for this award," Stewart said. "This league has had a lot of talented broadcasters during my three seasons in the league, and the relationships and friendships I've formed while working alongside them have been extremely helpful and beneficial to me in a number of ways. I've been fortunate to do what I love right here in my hometown, and I'm really grateful for the support I've received from our franchise from the top on down, as well as from our passionate fanbase."

The Rail Yard Dawgs are currently preparing for their semifinal matchup in the 2024 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. Game One of the semifinals begins against the Huntsville Havoc on Wednesday, April 17, at 8:30 P.M. EST in Huntsville. Roanoke will play Game Two at Berglund Center on Friday, April 19 at 7:05 P.M. EST and Game Three on Saturday, April 20 at 7:05 P.M., if needed. You can tune in on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network with Mitch Stewart online via FloSports or on Mixlr. Roanoke's President's Cup Playoffs run is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Tickets are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online at www.railyarddawgs.com.

