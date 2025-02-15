Mitch Jones Scores Three in Defeat
February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Mitch Jones hit 700 career points on Saturday but the Philadelphia Wings fall to Halifax.
Jones highlights
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
