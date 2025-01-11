Mitch Jones 5 GOALS in Wings W
January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Mitch Jones finds the net 5 times for the Wings as they defeat Calgary at home 13-11.
