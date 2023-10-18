Mitch Gibson Joins Bears, Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays

October 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and the Washington Capitals announced today that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned to Hershey, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned to South Carolina (ECHL).

Gibson, 24, is in his rookie season after playing the previous three campaigns at Harvard University. The Pheonixville, Pennsylvania native owned a 18-7-2 record with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts last year at Harvard, guiding the school to a NCAA Tournament appearance. He earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team Honors.

In 80 career NCAA games at Harvard, Gibson went 45-25-6, with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and six shutouts.

Bjorklund, 21, was limited to just one game last season in his first year in the professional ranks due to back surgery. The Calgary, Alberta native won his lone contest for South Carolina on Apr. 15 versus Jacksonville, prevailing 5-4 in a shootout.

Prior to turning pro, Bjorklund skated with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, playing 96 career games, with a 40-48-4 record, a 3.50 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage.

The Bears return to action this weekend with three games on the road. Hershey visits Providence on both Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. before finishing the weekend in Bridgeport with a 3 p.m. contest with the Islanders. Games will air on the Bear Radio Network and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.