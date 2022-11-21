Missoula PaddleHeads Donate 308 Hutterite Turkeys to Missoula Food Bank Through Annual Turkey Drive

Missoula, MT. - The 2022 Missoula PaddleHeads Turkey Drive wrapped up on Friday November 18th and 308 Hutterite turkeys were donated and delivered to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center prior to Thanksgiving. This is the fourth year the PaddleHeads have done a Turkey Drive to donate turkeys to local Missoulians. This year, the PaddleHeads partnered with the regional store Yoke's Fresh Market, also known as Missoula Fresh Market, to purchase the Hutterite turkeys from a local distributer down in the Bitterroot Valley.

The PaddleHeads thank Yoke's Fresh Market for helping us in the success of this year's PaddleHeads Turkey Drive!

This donation also coincided with the 23rd annual Missoula Food Bank and Community Center Can The Cats Food Drive! Through the PaddleHeads 2022 Turkey Drive, we added a grand total of 4,791 pounds to the campaign, which is over 2 tons! Below are some quotes highlighting the success of this year's Turkey Drive.

Peter Davis, Co-Owner of the Missoula PaddleHeads, had this to say about the success of the Turkey Drive:

- "This is the fourth year we have been fortunate enough to do a turkey drive. We are particularly aware that this is a very difficult time for many Missoulians. It is our privilege to help where we can as the Holidays begin. We wish joyous times for all Montanans." -Peter Davis Claire Bonino-Britsch, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center had this to say about the PaddleHeads 2023 Turkey Drive:

- "The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is so grateful to the Missoula PaddleHeads for providing 308 turkeys to help in our annual turkey distribution this year. We will be feeding over 2,500 families and we couldn't nourish the community without you. Thank you so much!" -Claire Bonino-Britsch

As the 2022 PaddleHeads Turkey Drive concludes, the next holiday promotion at the PaddleHeads Post is our small business Saturday sale!

The PaddleHeads Post is open 10 am to 5 pm for Small Business Saturday and will have a 20% discount on ALL fully priced merchandise. There will be an additional 10% off clearance items. On top of that, if you make a purchase of $25 or more, you will receive a FREE PaddleHeads ornament (while supplies lasts!). Make sure to shop local for all your Griz gear, Montana gifts and souvenirs and PaddleHeads merchandise!

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

