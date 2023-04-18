Missoula PaddleHeads Announce First-Ever Inaugural High School Baseball Showcase

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads are proud to announce the first-ever High School Baseball Showcase, taking place this weekend at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. This showcase marks a historic moment as high school baseball returns to Montana for the first time since its inception in 1948. The PaddleHeads Annual High School Showcase is designed to be an annual event highlighting local high school baseball at Ogren Park Allegiance Field at no cost to the high schools.

Over the years, maintaining interest in high school baseball became challenging, and inevitably, it ceased to continue at this level. But now, with the support of the community and the PaddleHeads, high school baseball is back, and this showcase is the first step towards reviving the sport in the Treasure State.

Fans can expect an action-packed weekend as young athletes from across Montana showcase their talents and compete against each other. The Missoula PaddleHeads High School Baseball Showcase is set to be an unforgettable experience, and the PaddleHeads are excited to be part of this historic moment.

Missoula PaddleHeads President, Matt Ellis, had this to say about the importance of this high school baseball showcase:

"We applaud all who worked so hard to re-instate high school baseball in Montana this season," commented PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. "Giving our local youth another option for physical recreation and collegiate scholarship opportunities is exciting for our state. The PaddleHeads are committed to supporting this effort and beginning this season will host the PaddleHeads High School Baseball Showcase, an annual weekend of games featuring our Western Montana local high school teams at no cost to the schools. We look forward to having high school baseball in Ogren Park Allegiance Field for many years."

This year, the showcase will feature three games on April 22nd. The first of which is Florence vs Frenchtown with first pitch at 12:00 PM. The second game is Florence vs Belgrade with first pitch at 2:00 pm. The final game is Belgrade vs Frenchtown with first pitch at 4:00 PM. All games are open to the public and concessions will be available.

In addition to the high school baseball showcase, the PaddleHeads have adopted the Frenchtown High School baseball program's first season and will also host 4 additional Frenchtown High School games over the coming weeks. The schedule can be found below:

- 4/20 - Frenchtown vs Plains High School - 5:00 PM

- 4/25 - Frenchtown vs Polson High School - 7:00 PM (JV game at 5:00 PM)

- 5/5 - Frenchtown vs Mission High School - 5:00 PM

- 5/9 - Frenchtown vs Dillon High School - 7:00 PM (JV game at 5:00 PM)

Professional baseball is thriving throughout the state of Montana with four Pioneer League Baseball teams situated in the major cities of: Missoula, Billings, Great Falls, and Kalispell. Opening Day for the PaddleHeads is May 30th!

The PaddleHeads are still looking for a few more host families for this summer. For more information, please reach out to Dawna Kulaski at dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com or call the PaddleHeads Post at 406.543.3300 for more information.

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

