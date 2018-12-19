Missoula Osprey Winter Meetings Recap

For those of you who have never had the privilege of attending the Baseball Winter Meetings - let us give you a little peek into the fun!

RULE 5 DRAFT

Held each December at the Winter Meetings, the Rule 5 Draft allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select certain non-40-man roster players from other clubs. Players who signed with their current club at age 18 or younger and have played professionally for at least five years are eligible to be selected, as are those who signed at 19 or older and have at least four years of professional experience.

Most recently, Brad Keller and Yefry Ramirez ('14) were selected in the Rule 5 draft and respectively made their MLB debuts the following season. (Keller with the Kansas City Royals & Ramirez with the Baltimore Orioles)

WITH THAT OUT OF THE WAY - Here are the former Osprey who have new homes:

RHP Elvis Luciano ('17) selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in Round 1

After a short, but dominant stint in Missoula during the 2017 season, Luciano was traded to the Kansas City Royals where he ended his campaign with division foe Idaho Falls. Toronto must have loved what they saw, as they will ask Luciano to make the jump from Short Season A to the MLB in 2019.

OF Chuck Taylor ('13) selected by the Washington Nations in AAA phase

This is now Taylor's second time as a selection in the Rule 5 draft. In 2016 Taylor was selected by the Seattle Mariners and after three seasons in the M's farm system, Chuck is on the move again!

RHP Cristofer Ogando ('18) selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in AAA phase

Ogando has taken an interesting journey to this point - after making his professional debut in 2013 with the D-Backs Dominican Summer League, Ogando was out of baseball until last season. The flame throwing Ogando had fans in Missoula and Hillsboro (where he split his time in 2018) asking the question, "where has this guy been???"

As always, we want to wish the best of luck to these former O's as their careers continue in new homes. Once an Osprey, always an Osprey.

TRADE SHOW

Lastly, the Trade Show is every baseball fan/operators dream! A place where we spent hours meeting vendors from across the country looking for anything from - the next hot promotional giveaway, ways to enhance the fan experience and ways to make our job easier!

