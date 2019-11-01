Missoula Osprey to Announce New Name and Logos Monday

When:

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00am to 11:00am

Where:

MCT Center for the Performing Arts (200 N. Adams St.)

The Missoula Osprey Professional Baseball Club has announced they will be holding an event on Monday, November 4 as we announce our new team name, logos, and unveil the evolution of professional baseball in Missoula.

The event will include the following:

-Doors open to lobby at 10:00am

-Doors open to the theatre at 10:30am

-SWX Rebrand Special begins at 10:30am and will be broadcast statewide. Broadcast will be available to everyone through Facebook Live on the Missoula Osprey Facebook page.

-Unveil announcement to begin promptly at 10:45am.

-Media availability for team officials immediately following the announcement

-The Missoula Osprey will host a Rebrand Party for fans and members of the community beginning at Noon and running until 6:00pm at the MSO Hub after the event on Monday

All media representatives are invited to attend.

Light food and beverages will be available.

