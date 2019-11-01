Missoula Osprey to Announce New Name and Logos Monday
November 1, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release
When:
Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00am to 11:00am
Where:
MCT Center for the Performing Arts (200 N. Adams St.)
The Missoula Osprey Professional Baseball Club has announced they will be holding an event on Monday, November 4 as we announce our new team name, logos, and unveil the evolution of professional baseball in Missoula.
The event will include the following:
-Doors open to lobby at 10:00am
-Doors open to the theatre at 10:30am
-SWX Rebrand Special begins at 10:30am and will be broadcast statewide. Broadcast will be available to everyone through Facebook Live on the Missoula Osprey Facebook page.
-Unveil announcement to begin promptly at 10:45am.
-Media availability for team officials immediately following the announcement
-The Missoula Osprey will host a Rebrand Party for fans and members of the community beginning at Noon and running until 6:00pm at the MSO Hub after the event on Monday
All media representatives are invited to attend.
Light food and beverages will be available.
