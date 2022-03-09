Mississippi State and Texas Tech First Pitch Moved up to 3 PM

BILOXI, MS - First pitch for Game Two of the Hancock Whitney Classic between Mississippi State and Texas Tech has been moved up from 5 pm to 3 pm this afternoon at MGM Park.

Both teams have mutually agreed to move up the start time of the game due to a higher chance of rain later in the evening. Moving up the scheduled start time gives both teams the best chance to play the game to its conclusion.

Gates will now open at 2:00 pm. Limited tickets are still available in the seating bowl and berm tickets and standing room only tickets can be purchased online at biloxishuckers.com. Mississippi State won Game One of the Hancock Whitney Classic, 11-5, on Tuesday night against Texas Tech.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

