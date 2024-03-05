Mississippi Sea Wolves Welcome Back Goalie Blake Weyrick to Roster

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves hockey team is thrilled to announce the return of goaltender Blake Weyrick to the active roster. Weyrick, who had been sidelined due to injury, has made a full recovery and is ready to resume his role between the pipes for the Sea Wolves.

"We're ecstatic to have Blake back in the lineup," said Head Coach Dustin Skinner. "His presence and skill on the ice have been sorely missed, and we're confident that his return will bolster our team's performance as we push forward through the season."

Weyrick, known for his agility, determination, and exceptional goaltending abilities, has been an integral part of the Sea Wolves' success in previous season. His return comes at a crucial time for the team as they continue to strive for victory and playoff contention.

"I'm grateful for the support of my teammates, coaches, and the entire Sea Wolves organization throughout my recovery," said Weyrick. "I'm eager to get back on the ice and contribute to our collective pursuit of success."

The Mississippi Sea Wolves organization extends its appreciation to fans for their unwavering support and looks forward to seeing them cheer on Weyrick and the team in the upcoming games.

