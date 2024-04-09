Mississippi Sea Wolves Unveil Fresh, Coastal-Inspired Playoffs Logo and Branding Design

April 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves, beloved contenders in the Federal Prospect Hockey League (FPHL), are proud to announce the debut of their vibrant new playoffs logo and branding design, capturing the essence of the picturesque Gulf Coast and embodying the spirit of championship aspiration.

As the Sea Wolves prepare to embark on their thrilling postseason journey, they are excited to introduce a visually captivating identity that pays homage to the stunning beauty and tranquil allure of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The newly unveiled playoffs logo boasts a modern interpretation of the Sea Wolves' iconic emblem, infused with vibrant hues of black, teal, purple, and white. Against the backdrop of a serene beach scape, the silhouette of a powerful pack of Sea Wolves emerge, its sleek form evoking the dynamic energy of the ocean's depths. With crashing waves and sandy shores as its backdrop, the logo encapsulates the essence of coastal living, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the captivating allure of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Complementing the logo is a sleek and contemporary branding design that seamlessly integrates the team's new alternate colors, evoking the refreshing hues of the Gulf waters and the vibrant atmosphere of beachside living. From jerseys to merchandise and beyond, the new branding elements will infuse a sense of coastal charm and modern sophistication into every aspect of the Sea Wolves' identity, captivating audiences both on and off the ice.

"We are thrilled to unveil our vibrant new playoffs logo and branding design, which beautifully captures the unique charm and coastal allure of the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Zachary Morgan, Director of Media & Marketing. "As we prepare to embark on this exciting journey towards the Commissioners Cup Playoff, this fresh visual identity serves as a powerful symbol of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and our deep-rooted connection to the vibrant spirit of our community." CEO Joe Pace when asked about this new rendition of the Sea Wolves identity had this to say "This has been months and months in the making. Originally I had a completely different vision for this Jersey set. Zak through working on numerous versions came up with something that I really think everyone will love. This is exciting to add to our Sea Wolves brand."

The rollout of the new playoffs logo and branding design marks an exciting chapter in the Sea Wolves' storied history, as they set their sights on championship glory in the 2024 postseason. As they strive to make waves both on and off the ice, the Sea Wolves are proud to unveil a visual identity that celebrates the beauty, vitality, and timeless allure of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Fans can expect to see the new playoffs logo and branding design featured prominently across all team merchandise, promotional materials, and digital platforms as the Sea Wolves embark on their quest for championship glory.

