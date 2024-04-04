Mississippi Sea Wolves Playoff Tickets on Sale

April 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves Hockey team is thrilled to announce the commencement of playoff ticket sales for the upcoming season. Season ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to secure their playoff tickets from April 5th to April 8th at the MS Coast Coliseum & Convention Center Box Office. Season ticket holders are kindly reminded to bring their season ticket holder card for verification during this pre-sale period.

Following this exclusive period, playoff tickets will be made available to the general public starting April 9th at the MS Coast Coliseum & Convention Center Box Office. Hockey enthusiasts and fans alike are encouraged to seize this chance to witness the exhilarating playoff action firsthand.

"We're excited to offer our dedicated season ticket holders the first opportunity to secure their seats for the playoffs," said Joe Pace Jr., CEO of the Mississippi Sea Wolves. "This is an opportunity for them to show their unwavering support for the team as we embark on our playoff journey. We're also looking forward to welcoming new and returning fans to experience the thrill of playoff hockey in the Wolves Den."

Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of the excitement as the Mississippi Sea Wolves competes for glory in the playoffs.

Mark your calendars and secure your tickets early to guarantee your spot at the games!

April 17th, 2024 FPHL Commissioner's Cup Playoffs Game 1 vs Columbus River Dragons at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center. Puck Drop is at 7:00pm inside the Wolves Den.

