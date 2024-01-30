Mississippi Sea Wolves Now Hiring: Join Our Sales Team

[Biloxi, Miss] - The Mississippi Sea Wolves, the heart-pounding professional hockey team of the Gulf Coast, is excited to announce that we are expanding our pack! We're on the hunt for dynamic, passionate individuals to fill two key positions in our sales team: a Group Ticket Sales Executive and a Corporate Sales Executive.

Group Ticket Sales Executive: This role is all about creating unforgettable experiences. We're looking for someone who can connect with various groups - from corporate to nonprofit to faith-based organizations - and be the champion of amazing outings. The ideal candidate will have a flair for sales, a passion for sports, and a knack for building lasting relationships.

Corporate Sales Executive: This position focuses on developing and nurturing partnerships with local businesses. The role involves selling sponsorships and community partnerships, aligning our team with businesses that are eager to grow and make an impact alongside local professional hockey. We need a strategic thinker with strong sales acumen and a deep understanding of the local business landscape.

Both roles offer the excitement of working in the sports industry, competitive salaries, and opportunities for career growth and development.

"We're thrilled to open these opportunities to our community. It's a chance not just to work in sports, but to be a part of something bigger - a team that is deeply connected to its fans and its city," said Allie Pace, of the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply. Please send your resume and cover letter to [email/contact information]. The Mississippi Sea Wolves are an Equal Opportunity Employer, dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Join us in our mission to bring thrilling hockey action and community spirit to the Gulf Coast!

Job Descriptions can be found here:

Corporate Sales

Group Sales

Please email resumes to allie@mississippiseawolves.com .

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are a professional hockey team known for their on-ice excellence and commitment to community service. The team plays its home games at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and is beloved by fans for its exciting gameplay and family-friendly atmosphere.

