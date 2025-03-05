Mississippi Mud Monsters Announce Free Parking for All Home Games

March 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are making sure fans get the best deal in town, announcing that parking at Trustmark Park will be completely free for all home games in 2025. That means no extra costs before fans even step through the gates-just park, head inside, and get ready for a night of action-packed baseball.

"We want fans focused on the crack of the bat, the smell of grilled hot dogs, and the rush of a big strikeout-not worrying about paying to park their car," said David Kerr, Assistant General Manager. "The ballpark should feel like home, and home doesn't come with a cover charge."

For fans used to paying for parking, this change is like landing on Free Parking in Monopoly-except there's no luck involved, just a commitment to delivering a first-class game-day experience at an incredible value. With a stacked promotional schedule, high-energy baseball, and some monster-sized entertainment in store, the Mud Monsters are bringing can't-miss action to Central Mississippi.

Whether you're rolling the dice on a last-minute night out, planning a group event, or locking in your seats for the whole season, there's a perfect way to be part of the fun. Season tickets, group outings, party decks, picnics, and suites are on sale now at mudmonstersbaseball.com or by calling 601-664-7607.

Opening Night is set for May 8th against the Florence Y'alls, and with free parking, thrilling baseball, and monster-sized fun, this season is shaping up to be the ultimate jackpot for fans.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 5, 2025

Mississippi Mud Monsters Announce Free Parking for All Home Games - Mississippi Mud Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.