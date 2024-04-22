Mississippi Braves to Host Miranda Lambert as Part of "Music on the Diamond" Concert Series

April 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves are proud to announce they will host three-time GRAMMY Award winner Miranda Lambert on Friday, July 26, at Trustmark Park for the first time as part of "Music on the Diamond," a one-of-a-kind concert series from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), owner of the Mississippi Braves. The series features artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks, like Trustmark Park, across the country.

"Music on the Diamond," a first-of-its-kind offering from DBH and promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG), provides fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite stars in a uniquely intimate atmosphere.

"When DBH brought us the opportunity to present an artist the caliber of Miranda Lambert, we were thrilled to participate," said Mississippi Braves Vice President and General Manager, Pete Laven. "Our fans have enjoyed watching up-and-coming Braves stars pass through our park, and now they'll get the chance to see one of country music's biggest stars take the field. Trustmark Park will be the place to be on July 26th for music lovers throughout our region!"

"Bringing exciting new events and experiences that foster community and draw more people to our ballparks has been a goal of ours at DBH since the very beginning, so launching 'Music on the Diamond' is a momentous occasion for us," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Minor League ballparks provide some of the most unique atmospheres for entertainment, and we're thrilled to see these cornerstones of the community open their doors to the public as often as possible."

The July 26 concert will mark Miranda Lambert's debut performance at Trustmark Park. NPR has named Lambert as "the most riveting country star of her generation" and is the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including the top honor for Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 26, at 10:00 am CT, with exclusive presales starting Tuesday, April 23. Tickets will be available HERE at mississippibraves.com, at the Trustmark Park box office, or at any Ticketmaster outlet.

On Sale Schedule:

Artist Presale: Tuesday, April 23 at 10 am.

Mississippi Braves Season Ticket Holder Presale: Tuesday, April 23 at 12 pm.

Mississippi Braves Database Presale: Thursday, April 25 at 10 am.

