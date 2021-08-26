Mississippi Braves Series Update

August 26, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - As we continue testing and contact tracing for members of our organization, we have postponed our games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos through Sunday. We will continue to use caution, follow health and safety protocols, and listen to medical experts.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday through Sunday's games are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games in 2021 at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

For more information, or to contact the Mississippi Braves front office, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

Based in Pearl, MS, since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.